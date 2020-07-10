Lynchburg Parks and Recreation adapts popular summer programming

The children could also only use every other wheel and were required to wear a mask at all times.

A specific cleaning solution, provided by the city, was used to clean every surface and anything touched by anyone, Smith said.

“It’s certainly different in that everything is monitored,” she said. “We want to ensure the safety of participants, which is our top priority. But everyone is so excited to get back in the center and start creating again. It’s a huge blessing to reopen.”

Most instructors have come back to the studio, Smith said, with the exception of a few who are still uncomfortable being back in public spaces.

Smith said the department is focused on serving the community and wants to be an asset while doing things in a safe and positive way.

Mace said the traditional summer camp is one of the most popular signups the department has each year but she hopes the kids still find interest in the specialty camps that teach photography, cooking, poetry and theater.

The number of participants allowed in a camp depends on what type of program it is and where it is being held, she said.

Mace said she was unable to provide programming revenue information at this time.