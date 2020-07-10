Lynchburg Parks and Recreation adapts popular summer programming

People who have looked through Lynchburg Parks and Recreation's Activity Guide for July and August might have noticed fewer programs being offered this summer.
From March to June last year, the department offered nearly 300 programs and activities. This year, because of COVID-19, there are no more daylong camps for the length of the summer. Instead, Parks and Recreation is offering seven specialty camps, virtual programs, some outdoor activities and two tennis camps.
Maggie Mace, recreation services manager for Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, said before summer classes started back up on July 1, after being closed since March 13, each tentative program had to undergo a safety assessment before it was approved.
Those approved in the activity guide are those that were found to be of low risk and could be set up to ensure the safety of both participants and staff alike.
This week, kids ages 7 to 12 attended a pottery camp at The Art Studio at Jackson Heights.
Rachel Smith, community recreation programmer and art studio manager, said the weeklong children’s pottery classes are more restricted than in the past, but all programming is still set for the studio this summer.
This week's classes had 10 children instead of the usual 16 because of social distancing and each child had to sit at their own table unless they had siblings, who could sit together.
The children could also only use every other wheel and were required to wear a mask at all times.
A specific cleaning solution, provided by the city, was used to clean every surface and anything touched by anyone, Smith said.
“It’s certainly different in that everything is monitored,” she said. “We want to ensure the safety of participants, which is our top priority. But everyone is so excited to get back in the center and start creating again. It’s a huge blessing to reopen.”
Most instructors have come back to the studio, Smith said, with the exception of a few who are still uncomfortable being back in public spaces.
Smith said the department is focused on serving the community and wants to be an asset while doing things in a safe and positive way.
Mace said the traditional summer camp is one of the most popular signups the department has each year but she hopes the kids still find interest in the specialty camps that teach photography, cooking, poetry and theater.
The number of participants allowed in a camp depends on what type of program it is and where it is being held, she said.
Mace said she was unable to provide programming revenue information at this time.
“We are obviously seeing a drop in revenues,” she said. “There are a lower number of people in the classes which causes a drop in revenues. Some people are concerned about signing up for classes, so we’re not getting the signups you would have had because people are being more cautious.”
Other outdoor programs being offered include tennis lessons for youth and adults, canoeing and kayaking classes and an archery program.
Jean Neal, a Lynchburg resident, said she was happy the tennis lessons are still scheduled to take place during the summer since her 12-year-old daughter takes them every year.
“I’m pretty comfortable with the tennis classes because tennis in general is a safe way to social distance,” Neal said. “Going back out in public and doing things in public again, this is a good one to start with.”
With all the restrictions the department is implementing , Neal said she thinks programmers did a good job in offering as much as they are right now.
She is also considering signing her family up for one of the kayaking opportunities at the lake at Ivy Creek Park later in July.
At-large Lynchburg City Council member Treney Tweedy said the Parks and Recreation department, like other organizations throughout the city, is adjusting to the new norms and unknowns.
“But they always keep our youth and families first in their planning and service to meet their needs, revenues are still being determined and monitored by the city, so we all have to make necessary adjustments as the times and phases evolve,” she said.
Mace said the fall activity guide is being completed now and will come out in September and run until December.
“We’re always trying to introduce new and innovative classes, and those will return in the fall,” she said.
Mace said there is a new normal and nothing will go back to way it was, even in the fall.
“It’s a new world we’re in right now and we’re adapting and looking at what we can still offer and provide to the community,” she said.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
