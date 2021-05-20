 Skip to main content
Lynchburg Parks & Rec to reopen summer aquatic facilities
alert top story

Lynchburg Parks & Rec to reopen summer aquatic facilities

Sprayground at Riverside Park

In this June 14, 2018 file photo, kids play in the sprayground at Riverside Park.

 The News & Advance file

Lynchburg's Parks & Recreation Department plans to reopen its summer aquatic facilities, the first of which will open Friday, May 28.

The Riverside Park Sprayground will reopen May 28, according to a city news release Thursday.

The Miller Park Pool will reopen about two weeks later, on June 12.

The Riverfront Park Fountain will reopen later this summer after repairs are completed.

The new release said staff is working to ensure the facilities are managed in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

For more information or to sign up for swim lessons, visit: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/pools-aquatics/

