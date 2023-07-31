After an hourslong manhunt that spanned into Monday morning, the Lynchburg Police Department arrested an individual charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, according to a news release from the department.

Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, 29, of Lynchburg, was arrested in the 3300 block of Waterlick Road in Campbell County just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, and faces charges of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city, LPD said.

According to the department, the incident started Sunday night as a shots fired situation in the 200 block of Old Graves Mill Road. At 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Old Graves Mill Road for a report that one gunshot had been fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in the 200 block that matched the description given to dispatch. Officers observed him in possession of a handgun, after which the suspect fled on foot and the officers pursued him, LPD said.

As officers chased him, another shot came from the direction of the suspect. Officers then lost sight of him, according to the release.

The department conducted a manhunt that spanned roughly seven hours overnight, which included a shelter in place order being placed over residents in the area, LPD said.

Hernandez was taken into police custody without further incident Monday morning, police said.

The department said the investigation remains ongoing.