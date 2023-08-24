LPD arrest two in connection with shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department arrested two men Wednesday night in relation to a shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl at the Brookside Apartments, according to a news release from the department.

Savon Ellis, 22, and Melik Wright, 19, both of Lynchburg, were arrested following the incident and both were charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits resulting in injury, LPD said.

At 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, LPD officers responded to the 100 block of Belle Terre Drive for the report of shots fired. During their investigations, officers determined a 12-year-old female had suffered a minor graze wound, according to the news release.

LPD said the girl was treated and released from Lynchburg General Hospital.

Additionally, an apartment at the complex also was damaged by gunfire, police said.

Thanks to witness statements and community cooperation, LPD said they were able to locate Ellis and Wright and take them into custody without incident.

The department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective E. Phelps at (434) 455-6148 or call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

The investigation remains ongoing, LPD said.

— Bryson Gordon

