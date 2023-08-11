The Lynchburg Police Department arrested two individuals Friday after it seized four ounces of methamphetamine and guns from two different locations, according to a news release from the department.

At 12:16 p.m. on Aug. 7, officers proactively were patrolling hotels in the 1900 block of University Boulevard, where K9 Kairos and his handler responded to the scene to perform a scan of a vehicle and room where two individuals were staying, according to the release.

Between the vehicle and the room, LPD said, four ounces of methamphetamine were found and seized. After finding the drugs, a search warrant was obtained for a storage unit in the 2700 block of Mayflower Drive. In the unit, officers seized a pistol and an AR-style rifle, according to the release.

LPD said Mackenzie Criswell, 36, of Lynchburg, and Joshua Holton, 23, of Rustburg, were both arrested. Holton was charged with possession of a schedule I/II substance, while Criswell was charged with possession with the intent to sell or distribute a schedule I/II substance.

Criswell additionally was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond, according to the release.

