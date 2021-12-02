Lynchburg police, community group partner to distribute winter coats

He said the ministry of giving away coats started several years ago with giving coats to children in local schools. Through that, OCOV realized there was a need for many others in the community to have a warm coat during the winter months and decided to partner with the police department.

"That's excellent in a way; the police department gets an opportunity to go places we don't. They see tragedies in places and they see people in places that we don't even reach. We do a lot of letting people know we have them, but they see them on another level," Camm said.

"Being able to not only protect, but to serve in that way, I think it's an excellent idea."

Camm said the organization gave the police department 75 coats this time but is prepared to supply more if needed, and is encouraging people to continue to donate more to the cause by contacting One Community, One Voice to set up a pickup.

Chief Zuidema said despite a staffing shortage, the department is "committed to protect and partner with our community" through this project.

"That's something we've done for many, many years. We want to make sure that our folks understand that we're not just here to enforce laws, but we're here to be their partners, we're here to make sure they have the things they need," he said.