Lynchburg police, community group partner to distribute winter coats

The Lynchburg Police Department launched a partnership Thursday with One Community, One Voice, announcing a "Share the Warmth" initiative that will allow officers to hand out winter coats to those in need in Lynchburg.
Pastor James Camm of Living Word Ministries, a co-founder of One Community, One Voice, kicked it off by delivering a pickup truck with dozens of winter coats to Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema. OCOV was founded as a joint venture between local faith leaders and the city police department.
Through the Share the Warmth program, Lynchburg police officers will have coats in the back of their cruisers and will be able to hand them out to people in need throughout the city as they make their routes.
"This has been another challenging year for a lot of folks in our community. A lot of folks don't always have the resources to put forth for simple things we take for granted a lot of times like coats and gloves and hats and things," Zuidema said.
"We're just so grateful for One Community, One Voice, and all the other partners that have helped with this project to put these coats in the trunks of these police cars."
Camm said the organization set up donation boxes through local churches, business, and drop boxes located throughout the city.
"It's just great that the community of Lynchburg has opened up their hearts to give to the less fortunate," Camm said.
He said the ministry of giving away coats started several years ago with giving coats to children in local schools. Through that, OCOV realized there was a need for many others in the community to have a warm coat during the winter months and decided to partner with the police department.
"That's excellent in a way; the police department gets an opportunity to go places we don't. They see tragedies in places and they see people in places that we don't even reach. We do a lot of letting people know we have them, but they see them on another level," Camm said.
"Being able to not only protect, but to serve in that way, I think it's an excellent idea."
Camm said the organization gave the police department 75 coats this time but is prepared to supply more if needed, and is encouraging people to continue to donate more to the cause by contacting One Community, One Voice to set up a pickup.
Chief Zuidema said despite a staffing shortage, the department is "committed to protect and partner with our community" through this project.
"That's something we've done for many, many years. We want to make sure that our folks understand that we're not just here to enforce laws, but we're here to be their partners, we're here to make sure they have the things they need," he said.
Camm said it's "beautiful thing" to see the police department and community working together.
"I think the community of Lynchburg... always seems to wrap our arms around each other and love on each other," Camm said.
To donate to the program, visit OCOV's website at OCOVLynchburg.org, or call their offices at (434) 845-4700.