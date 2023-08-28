The Lynchburg Police Department continues to search for a city woman who was first reported missing late last week, deeming her disappearance “suspicious” in a Monday update, according to a news release from LPD.

Last week, the department said at 5:41 p.m. on Aug. 23, officers responded to the 1400-block of Gates Street for a report of a missing person.

Avriel Hooks, 20, was last seen by her family at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, LPD said, and was reported missing the following day.

The department describes Hooks as a white female, about 5’5” in height, with dyed red hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top and pink nail polish.

On Monday, LPD said its missing persons search for Hooks continues, as they’ve been in “constant communications with Hooks’ family.” The department later added her disappearance is “suspicious” due to her lack of communication with her family and abnormal absence.

According to the news release, LPD detectives have interviewed individuals who Hooks communicated with regularly and are using “all available investigative resources.”

The department added detectives, with the assistance of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, searched an area of the city where Hooks frequently travelled on Sunday, but her whereabouts currently remain unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hooks is urged to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or the Lynchburg Police Department.