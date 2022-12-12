Lynchburg Police Department investigating malicious wounding on Florida Avenue

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that took place in the 800 block of Florida Avenue on Monday morning, according to a news release from the department.

On Dec. 12, at 11:13 a.m., LPD officers were called to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fire. While officers were responding, a 911 caller indicated it appeared one man had been hit by gunfire and was getting into a vehicle, according to the release.

LPD said the initial investigation indicates the male victim was standing in the roadway when the shots were fired, and he was struck in the legs.

The victim left the scene in a vehicle and was later located in the 600 block of Winston Ridge Road where he was treated by medics and taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for further treatment of injuries, according to the release.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensic Units responded to assist, the department said.

According to the release, there is no suspect information available at this time.

The incident caused the 800 block of Florida Avenue to be closed for about three hours, however LPD said the roadway now is reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.