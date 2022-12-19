Lynchburg Police Department investigating overnight shots fired incident on Early Street

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred early Monday morning on Early Street, according to a news release from the department.

On Dec. 19, at 12:16 a.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. According to the news release, officers responded to the scene and identified two apartment homes within the same residence that were struck by gunfire.

Both apartment homes were occupied at the time of the incident, however no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to LPD.

The department's criminal investigation and forensic units responded to assist with the investigation.

The initial investigation indicates there were two suspects, both wearing dark clothing, who shot at the residence, striking both multiple times. After the shooting, the suspects fled on foot in the direction of Rivermont Avenue, according to the news release.

LPD said this investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or has home security cameras in the area around the time of this incident is asked to contact Det. M.P. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.