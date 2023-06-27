The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating multiple reports of scam phone calls where scammers are impersonating detectives of the police department, according to a news release from LPD.

The department said witnesses are reporting that the callers are impersonating LPD detectives in attempts to try and obtain money. LPD does not solicit money and will never call and ask for money, according to the news release.

The department is asking those who receive phone calls of this nature to report them immediately and to not give out any personal information to the callers.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information on this crime, the department said.