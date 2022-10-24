Lynchburg Police Department partnering with Horizon to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Lynchburg Police Department announced Monday it will be continuing a partnership with Horizon Behavioral Health to host Nation Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29, according to a news release.

National Drug Take Back Day, according to the release, is "one of many strategies that LPD and our community partner, Horizon, is implementing to help break the cycle of addiction and prevent overdose deaths."

The day is held bi-annually, once in April and again in October.

The release says the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the Horizon Behavioral parking lot at 2215 Langhorne Road.

Prescriptions in their containers will be completely destroyed and labels do not need to be removed. No sharps or syringes will be accepted, according to the news release.