With the help of federal funding, the Lynchburg Police Department soon will see technology upgrades in several areas, providing officers with top of the line equipment to combat crime in the city.

Last week, Lynchburg City Council voted 6-0 with one absent to approve amending the fiscal year 2023 budget to send $362,047 in federal funding to LPD to purchase new laptops, a drone, a tactical robot, and a throwbot and search stick.

The money, according to Lynchburg Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema, is the second round of funding from the 2023 Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, American Rescue Plan Act, Funding Program. No local match is required, he said.

Specifically, just more than $247,000 will be used to purchase 52 new Panasonic Toughbooks, devices that "allow increased flexibilities for officers to perform required tasks both inside and away from their vehicles," according to the item summary.

The department will be using $40,000 to purchase a new DJI Matrice Drone, according to the item summary, which will assist in the department's emergency response capabilities for events such as a missing person and other critical incidents. It will also allow for more efficient documentation of both crime scenes and crash reconstructions.

Zuidema said this week that this drone will join the department's already existing drone program, as one of the larger drones that they previously didn't have the capability for.

In addition to the drone, the department will be spending about $57,000 on the tactical robot, which will help officers in "critical incidents, high-risk warrant service and operations involving crisis negotiations," according to the item summary. The tactical robot has the ability to maneuver in a variety of environments, and can stream live audio and video.

The final $18,000 will be spent on a "throwbot and search stick," which Zuidema said is a "smaller version" of the tactical robot that can be deployed into confined spaces where officers may not be able to go, such as basement crawl spaces.

Zuidema said the drone, tactical robot and throwbot all "keep us from having to put officers in areas where they don't have to be."

Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson thanked Zuidema for finding ways to supplement the department's budget with federal funds, while not having to pull from more local funding.

Before receiving approval, the police chief even teased a demonstration of the tactical robot during a future city council meeting when asked by another councilor, saying, "We can certainly arrange that if that's council's pleasure."