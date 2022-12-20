 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg Police Department requesting citizens and visitors feedback on community survey

The Lynchburg Police Department has launched a community survey to receive input from residents and visitors on the department's performance and the perception of safety in the city, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.

The survey will remain active through Dec. 30 and can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LPDSurvey22.

According to the department, the survey allows individuals to share feedback on items such as interactions with members of LPD, community engagement and safety. The department plans to share the results of the survey in early 2023 as part of a report to the community.

“We strive to provide the highest level of service possible from your police department, across all interactions with our residents and visitors,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said in the news release.

“As we continue to enhance our ability to be better partners and protectors, this survey will aid us in understanding the current expectations of our community.” 

