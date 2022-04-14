 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Lynchburg Police Department unveils new color scheme for patrol vehicles

LPD Vehicles

The Lynchburg Police Department released this photo with an announcement Thursday that the department will transition the look of its vehicles to the black-and-white style shown here.

 Provided photo

Lynchburg drivers may notice a different look on police vehicles around town, following an announcement Thursday by the city's police department about a new color scheme for its patrol fleet.

The new vehicles feature a majority-black body, with white along the side doors where the signature "Lynchburg Police" is emblazoned right beside the department's logo.

Effective April 14, two vehicles with the new black-and-white color scheme were put into service and will be visible around the city.

As older vehicles in the department's fleet reach the end of their lifespan, all of the new replacement vehicles will feature the new branding.

This is a part of an "overall rebranding" of the Lynchburg Police Department, Chief Ryan Zuidema said in the news release.

"These vehicles will be more visible and recognizable by the general public moving forward," Zuidema said, "while also enhancing the safety of the officers operating them."

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden gives 'crime scene' Ukraine $800 million to hold off Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert