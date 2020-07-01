As Lynchburg police attempt to grapple with calls for reform, department officials Wednesday held the first of six listening sessions to better understand the unease in the community.
Held in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and in response to local protests demanding the end to racial inequities in law enforcement, police presented the event as an opportunity for Hill City residents to share their individual concerns.
“We’re here to listen to what you have to say,” said Chief Ryan Zuidema. “We truly want to hear the good, the bad and the ugly.”
In at times emotional and personal moments, more than a dozen speakers detailed past run-ins with police, criticizing the department for aggressive tactics and for profiling racial minorities.
“You’ve got it in your mind, straight up, that everybody’s bad. That’s not the way it goes,” Michael Brandon told the officers in attendance. Brandon said he sympathized with police but questioned how they perceive certain members of the community.
Wednesday’s meeting was held at Jefferson Park in the Dearington Neighborhood. More than 30 community members and a dozen police officers attended, including department brass. Gloria Witt, a local business coach, facilitated the listening session.
Zuidema said the department will compile the comments at each of the six listening sessions and develop an action plan to address the concerns raised.
One of several themes that emerged Wednesday was a demand for police officers to treat residents with greater respect and — ultimately — to develop a trusting bond with the individuals they swore to protect.
“It’s about community,” Kimberly Dyke-Harsley, a city resident, said. “Roll your windows down and wave. Speak. No one’s here shooting into your cars. Slow down and look at the lady on the porch. Wave at the man on the corner, whether he’s young, older, turning around with a frown on his face. A wave might change that.”
Dyke-Harsley asked the officers in attendance to raise their hand if they are assigned to patrol the Dearington neighborhood, the site of the listening session. Just one of about a dozen raised their hand.
“Interesting, very interesting,” Dyke-Harsley said.
Asked why there were not more officers assigned to the neighborhood present, Zuidema said timing issues and a short-staffed police force prevented some department personnel from attending.
Vicente Gonzalez, a former student at E.C. Glass High School, asked the city to reconsider the role of police officers in public schools, arguing they should be replaced with mental health workers.
“The presence of the police in Lynchburg City Schools is a huge detriment to the safety of Black and brown students,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of what we hear is the police officers are there to protect students but what we’ve actually seen is the police officers have become a form of disciplinarians in the school system. And I can definitely say from my experience at Glass that white and Black students are disciplined in a different way.”
At least one person in attendance, who declined to share their name, criticized the department for recording the session and live streaming it online, arguing it opens the participants up to retaliation and discourages those with privacy concerns from attending.
Zuidema said he appreciated the feedback and will attempt to address those issues at future meetings but suggested the format of the upcoming sessions will likely stay largely the same as the first.
“Obviously, we want to make sure we create an environment where people feel comfortable sharing, but at the same time we also want to be transparent because we recognize the entire population of 82,000 can’t be in one place at one time,” Zuidema said.
Lynchburg police will hold their second listening session from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, at the Diamond Hill Center on 17th Street.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.