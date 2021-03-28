Lynchburg police ID officer who struck man who fell off horse

Lynchburg police on Sunday released the name of an officer they say accidentally struck an Amherst man who fell of a horse March 20.

Officer Michael Johnson, a 6-year veteran of the department assigned to Patrol Operations, remains on restricted duty, LPD said in a news release.

Police have said Steve Rucker Jr., 57, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Officers had told Rucker he had a warrant for violating a protective order, but he would not comply with orders and fled on his horse, riding head on into traffic, the police department has said.

Soon after, he fell at 15th and Polk streets while officers were trying to stop him. As officers approached, Johnson accidentally struck Rucker with a vehicle while Rucker was laying in the roadway, according to police statements.

The horse was not injured and was returned to the man’s family.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident and LPD is conducting an internal investigation.