The Lynchburg Police Department has identified the remains of a man who was found ablaze in the woods off Atlanta Avenue on Sunday night, according to a news release from the department.

Police have identified the body as 50-year-old Darryl Wayne Farrar, LPD said, and his remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

The investigation into Farrar's death remains ongoing, according to the department.

Detectives from the LPD Criminal Investigations Division have spent the past two days canvassing the Atlanta Avenue area of the city, according to the news release. Detectives have spoken with several individuals who live and work in the area, as well as some who knew Farrar.

The cause of his death remains unknown, the department said.

At 9:47 p.m. on Sunday, LPD officers, along with Lynchburg Fire Department personnel, responded to the 200 block of Atlanta Avenue in reference to an unresponsive victim who was on fire, according to a prior news release.

LFD was able to extinguish the fire in a timely manner, and LPD detectives responded to collect evidence and to interview any possible witnesses.

The department said there is no active threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reach out to Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crimestoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The department also asks anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.