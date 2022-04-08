 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lynchburg Police investigating firearm violation at E.C. Glass High School

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a firearm violation that occurred at E.C. Glass High School on Friday, a news release from the department says.

At about 12:15 p.m., E.C. Glass administrators were informed of a 16-year-old student who potentially was in possession of a firearm on the school's campus, according to the release.

Shortly after, the student was escorted to the administrator's office where they recovered a loaded hand gun in the student's backpack.

According to the release, the student has since been taken to the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Center and has been charges with possession of a firearm while on school property, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The release says no threats were made by the student, and no injuries or shots were reported at the school.

Lynchburg Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation, and they are asking anybody with information regarding the incident call LPD at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Town of Bedford names new police chief

Town of Bedford names new police chief

Starting next month, the Town of Bedford’s new chief of police will officially begin service to the community. Town administrators announced the hire that fills the vacancy left by former police chief Todd Foreman, who retired in February.

Centra eases visitation guidelines

Centra eases visitation guidelines

With the continued decline in the number of COVID-positive patients in Centra Health facilities and within the regional communities, the healt…

Lynchburg officials, residents celebrate park improvements

Lynchburg officials, residents celebrate park improvements

Lynchburg officials, staff and residents gathered Friday evening in Biggers Neighborhood Park for a community cookout celebrating the completion of improvements to the park and its role in the city's larger Fifth Street Corridor Master Plan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian military couple get married in Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert