Lynchburg Police investigating firearm violation at E.C. Glass High School

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a firearm violation that occurred at E.C. Glass High School on Friday, a news release from the department says.

At about 12:15 p.m., E.C. Glass administrators were informed of a 16-year-old student who potentially was in possession of a firearm on the school's campus, according to the release.

Shortly after, the student was escorted to the administrator's office where they recovered a loaded hand gun in the student's backpack.

According to the release, the student has since been taken to the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Center and has been charges with possession of a firearm while on school property, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The release says no threats were made by the student, and no injuries or shots were reported at the school.

Lynchburg Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation, and they are asking anybody with information regarding the incident call LPD at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

