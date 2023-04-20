The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on Federal Street on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the department.

At 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Federal Street for reports of a stabbing. According to the news release, when officers arrived, they located a man, 62, and a woman, 38, with stab wounds.

Both adults were taken to Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the department said. The man remains in the hospital in stable condition; the woman was treated and released.

According to LPD, the initial investigation revealed that the stabbing occurred following an altercation between the two individuals, who were known to each other.

LPD's criminal investigation division responded to assist with the investigation, which remains active and ongoing. According to the department, charges are pending at this time.

There is no active threat to the community, the department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.