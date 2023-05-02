The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an overnight shots fired incident that resulted in a homicide of a juvenile in the 1500 block of Floyd Street, according to a news release from the department.

According to LPD, officers responded at about 11:12 p.m. to the 1500 block of Floyd Street for reports of shots fired. A short time later, a call was received that a juvenile male had been shot.

When officers arrived to investigate, the juvenile had already succumbed to his injuries, the department said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have security camera footage nearby is asked to review the footage and contact the police department, according to the release.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing, LPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— Bryson Gordon