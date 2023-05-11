The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Wednesday night at the Timbers Apartments complex, according to a news release from the department.

At 9:59 p.m. on Wednesday night, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired at the Timbers Apartments complex, at 3320 Old Forest Road, police said.

Witnesses reported to police that a gray Hyundai Elantra left the parking lot after the shots were fired, according to the news release.

Upon arrival, responding officers identified one apartment home and two vehicles that were struck by gunfire within the apartment complex, police said, and the apartment struck by gunfire was occupied by a family at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported from the incident, LPD said.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

According to the department, a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information on the shots fired incident.