The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Belle Terre Drive Sunday night that left one man hospitalized, according to a news release from the department.

According to LPD, at 9:04 p.m. on July 9, officers responded to an apartment on Belle Terre Drive for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man with a stab wound to the back, LPD said. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the victim and he was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, according to the news release.

LPD's Criminal Investigation Division responded to investigate the incident, the department said.

No suspect information is available at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing, according to LPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.