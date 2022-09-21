Lynchburg police investigating 'suspicious activity' after antisemitic material found

Lynchburg police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were distributed throughout the city earlier this week.

Police said in a news release they began to receive calls about the flyers Saturday evening. The flyers were found in plastic bags and weighed down with corn, police said in a news release Wednesday that noted the department was investigating the "suspicious activity."

In photos sent to The News & Advance, the flyers name Jewish members of the Biden administration and the Disney corporation and include phrases such as "protect your children." The flyers direct recipients to a website.

"Although no specific threats to people or places were included, the LPD acknowledges that incidents of this nature are concerning for our community. Similar acts of prejudice have been reported across the nation in recent months," the police department said in the release.

Police ask anyone who may have captured video of this on a security or doorbell camera to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.