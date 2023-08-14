Man’s body found ablaze in woods

off Atlanta Avenue

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found ablaze in the woods off Atlanta Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

Per the news release, at 9:47 p.m. Sunday, LPD officers, along with Lynchburg Fire Department, responded to the 200 block of Atlanta Avenue in reference to an unresponsive victim who was on fire.

LFD was able to extinguish the fire in a timely manner, and criminal and crime scene detectives for the LPD responded to the scene to collect evidence and to interview any possible witnesses, according to the news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that there is no active threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 942-7943 or Crimestoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The department is also asking anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.