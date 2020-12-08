Lynchburg police investigating two shootings, one fatal

Police are investigating after a shooting in Lynchburg on Monday left one person dead and another shooting left a man wounded.

Wendell Scott Morris, 29, of Lynchburg was found with a single gunshot wound when police responded at 4:06 p.m. to the James Crossing Apartments on Greenfield Drive.

Morris died at the scene, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly three hours later, at 6:53 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of Otey Street and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital; the status of his injuries is unknown, police said in a news release.

The police department said it's unknown whether the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102. Anyone with information about the Otey Street shooting is asked to call Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116.

Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.