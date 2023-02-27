Lynchburg police on Monday said a girl who died after a shooting Friday was a 12-year-old who suffered a non-self-inflicted gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release it "has identified and interviewed those who were in the home at the time of this incident and are not seeking any additional individuals. LPD continues to communicate with the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if charges are appropriate."

Police said officers responded at 10:05 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Monroe Street for a reported shooting.

The wounded girl was taken to the hospital, and she died overnight from her injuries, police said.

"The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) offers our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the child who passed away over the weekend. ... We encourage parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Resources have been made available through Lynchburg City Schools," the police department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.