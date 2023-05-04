The Lynchburg Police Department arrested seven suspects in connection with a previously reported residential burglary where firearms and other valuables were stolen, deeming the pursuit of the suspects "Operation Royal Flush," according to a news release from the department.

According to the police department, just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, a resident in the 1600 block of Shaffer Street reported their home was broken into by multiple suspects. The resident reported several firearms and other valuables were stolen before the suspects fled in a vehicle; the vehicle was found later and identified as having been reported stolen.

In the time since, LPD officers and detectives conducted an extensive investigation that used a variety of resources, investigative techniques and partners to identify and obtain arrest warrants for each of the involved suspects, the department said.

On April 26, LPD, along with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Virginia State Police conducted Operation Royal Flush, which resulted in the arrest of all seven suspects involved in the residential break-in, according to the police department.

Bishop Arrington, 18, of Lynchburg, was arrested along with six unnamed juveniles ranging from ages 15 to 17 in connection with the burglary and have all been charged with the following, according to LPD:

Breaking and entering

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Grand larceny of a firearm

Grand larceny of property

Criminal street gang participation

Felony property damage

In addition to those charges, Arrington faces charges for street gang participation and recruitment involving a juvenile; while one of the juveniles is facing additional grand larceny of a vehicle and felony eluding charges.

"The Lynchburg Police Department is committed to reducing violent crime in our community and aggressively pursuing criminal street gang members," the department said in the release.