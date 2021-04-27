Lynchburg police officer found justified in shooting at man, killing dog

“Several hours” later, LPD decided to send a tactical team into the apartment to get the man, according to the report. Officer Vernon L. Parrish led the team inside and was the only one with a gun drawn; the other officers bore “non-lethal alternatives” that weren’t specified in the report.

“Placing one of the non-lethal alternatives at the head of the tactical team, however, would have placed that officer at an unreasonable risk,” the report reads.

Officers demanded the man to “drop the knife” and turned the corner into the apartment’s bedroom to find him sitting at the headboard holding a phone in both hands with a dog in his lap. Witnesses claimed the man had previously said he and the dog would die together.

When ordered by officers to show his hands, the man “thrust his hand under covers or clothing where it cannot be seen” and started to pull something out, the report states, at which point Parrish fired the gun once. The bullet grazed the man’s fingers, hit his cellphone and then the dog, killing the dog.

The report states the man then covered himself with blankets on the bed as other officers rushed to him; they used a Taser on him before taking him into custody and to Lynchburg General Hospital, LPD said at the time, where he received a mental health evaluation.