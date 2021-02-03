Lynchburg police officer named in use-of-force lawsuit appeals reassignment from K-9 unit

Booker’s lawsuit, which alleges Godsie used excessive force when he ordered a police dog to bite him while he was being detained, is still pending in federal court.

That case and the resulting publicity were brought up by Godsie’s superiors to him earlier this year and are mentioned in his grievance. LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema wrote a formal notice of Godsie’s transfer on Sept. 11, a week after The News & Advance published an article about the lawsuit. Godsie said information in the article was “frivolous” and his superiors requested a threat assessment be performed on him after it was published.

Zuidema doesn’t state why Godsie was being reassigned and praises his contributions to the unit.

“The decision to reassign you from the Canine Unit was not an easy one,” the letter reads.

Godsie filed his grievance in response. He and his attorney claimed he was being punished by the reassignment as “a means by which the Department can demonstrate a disciplinary action to the community members responding to the allegations of Mr. Booker.”

In discussions with his superiors leading up to the transfer, Godsie mentioned complaints from the community coming up, citing “comments stating that I should not be in the Canine Unit nor should I be a Police Officer.”