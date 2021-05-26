Lynchburg police search for suspects in armed robbery

Lynchburg Police are looking for two men following an armed robbery of the Fort Hill Mart on Monday night.

According to a news release, two men in their late teens to early 20s entered the store at 5210 Fort Avenue shortly before midnight Monday with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money from an employee before running in the direction of Chestnut Hill Drive.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

