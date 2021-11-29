Lynchburg police seek help in several shootings

Lynchburg police are seeking information on a spate of shootings that happened on Sunday and Monday, some of them resulting in injuries.
Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive at about 1:48 p.m. Sunday to find a man who’d been shot while in a vehicle, according to a news release from the department. A call for shots fired around the intersection of Campbell and Florida avenues had come in at about the same time, and officers determined the man was shot while in a vehicle traveling down Campbell Avenue.
The man’s vehicle was hit in the shooting and he was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, LPD said.
Police responded to three other separate shooting-related calls later that night into Monday that they’re still investigating. One involved shots fired into the air at about 8:19 p.m. after a family fight in the 2500 block of Old Forest Road, and another involved shots to a vehicle and residence on the 300 block of Polk Street at about 12:09 a.m., according to LPD. Neither of those calls injured anyone.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds after responding to yet another shooting on the 2000 block of Langhorne Road at about 12:20 a.m., the release states. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about those shootings is asked to call (434) 455-6161, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or enter an anonymous tip by visiting http://p3tips.com or on the P3 app.