Lynchburg police seek help in solving convenience store burglary

Lynchburg police seek help in solving convenience store burglary

thumbnail_IMG_7928.jpg

The Lynchburg Police Department seeks the public's help in solving a burglary at the Langhorne Road 76 convenience store on Friday.

According to a department news release, a man broke into the store at 2130 Langhorne Road between 3:15 and 3:30 a.m. The man entered through the front doors, damaged property and left with an undisclosed amount of money and property. 

The man was described as a Black, about five-foot-ten to six-feet tall, and weighing about 175 to 186 pounds, the release states.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Officer Brian Anderson at (434) 942-3830 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

