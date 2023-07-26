The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying two suspects and a vehicle involved in a malicious wounding that occurred in the 900 block of Pierce Street on July 16, the department said in a news release update.

According to the department, at 12:23 a.m. on July 16, officers responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street for the report of a malicious wounding with multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, 22, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers rendered first aid to the woman and she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for further treatment, according to the news release.

The department is asking anyone who could identify the individuals or vehicle they fled in through two pictures released by the department to contact Detective E. Phelps at (434) 455-6148 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.