The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday it would be launching a new session of its Citizens Police Academy beginning Sept. 14, according to a news release from the department.

The citizens academy is a nine-week program that allows community members to learn about LPD operations and relative trends in law enforcement.

The department said the curriculum will include topics such as the department's service philosophy, aspects of patrol, criminal investigations, traffic enforcement, special operations, equipment familiarity and laws of arrest.

Classes will run from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday beginning Sept. 14 at the LPD West Building, 805 Court St., LPD said. Participants are requested to attend all nine weeks of the program.

No fee is required to attend; however, space is limited, the department said. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications are available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., at the LPD Information Desk located at 905 Court St. or may be printed online at https://www.lynchburgvapolice.gov/citizens-police-academy/, according to the news release. Completed applications must be submitted to the LPD Information Desk by 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.

For more information, contact the LPD Community Relations Unit at communityrelationsteam@lynchburgva.gov.