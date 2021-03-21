Lynchburg police: Wanted man falls off horse, is struck by officer's vehicle

A wanted man suffered serious injuries after he fell from his horse during a police chase Saturday and an officer accidentally struck him with a vehicle, Lynchburg police said.

Officers responded at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to 5th and Commerce streets for a report of a wanted person who was riding a horse, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

"Officers informed the individual he had a warrant for violating a protective order, but the individual would not comply with officers' orders. The individual then fled from officers on his horse, riding head-on into traffic," LPD spokesperson Carrie Dungan wrote in the news release.

About 14 minutes later, the man, whom police did not identify in the news release, fell off the horse at 15th and Polk streets while officers were trying to stop him.

As officers approached, one accidentally hit the man with a vehicle while the man was laying in the roadway, the news release said.

After receiving aid at the scene, the man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The horse was not injured and was returned to the man's family.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident and LPD is conducting an internal investigation. The Lynchburg police officer has been placed on restrictive duty, as per LPD policy.