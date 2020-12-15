Lynchburg preps for snow showers, icy roads

The city of Lynchburg on Tuesday said its Public Works Department is prepared to respond to anticipated icy road conditions beginning late Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday.

Bulk and brush collection scheduled for Wednesday will be postponed until Thursday.

The National Weather Service's forecast for the Lynchburg area calls for a mix of snow showers, freezing rain and sleet, turning to rain around mid-afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.

In a winter weather advisory for the city, the weather service said "total snow and sleet accumulations of less than two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch" are possible.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the weather service said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation's Lynchburg District said it began pre-treating some state routes Tuesday.

Falling temperatures again Wednesday evening could lead to icy spots on the road, the city said.

