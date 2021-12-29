Lynchburg Public Library hosting traveling exhibit, 'Virginia Constitutions'

An exhibit honoring the commonwealth's most important document has come to the Lynchburg Public Library, with the help of Library of Virginia.

"Virginia's Constitution," a traveling exhibit dedicated to the five versions of the commonwealth's founding document, gives locals the opportunity to learn more about the constitution's history.

The exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of the current constitution, which was ratified by voters on Nov. 3, 1970, and went into effect on July 1, 1971.

The exhibit also remembers earlier versions of the constitution, giving guests a brief history of how those versions came about, and were adopted into law.

It addresses how Virginia's Constitution of 1776 birthed the original version of the General Assembly, shows how the Constitution of 1869 shaped the commonwealth's government in the post-Civil War era, and even how the Constitution of 1971 helped right many wrongs from the Constitution of 1902, which instituted segregated schools in Virginia.

"State constitutions are one of the most essential parts of the social contract. They articulate a way of life and embody fundamentally important ideas about the relationships between people and their government," a news release from the city of Lynchburg says.

"Virginia's Constitutions" will be on display until Jan. 1, 2022 at the Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

