 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lynchburg Public Library hosting traveling exhibit, 'Virginia Constitutions'

Library

The new book return dropbox at the Lynchburg Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

An exhibit honoring the commonwealth's most important document has come to the Lynchburg Public Library, with the help of Library of Virginia.

"Virginia's Constitution," a traveling exhibit dedicated to the five versions of the commonwealth's founding document, gives locals the opportunity to learn more about the constitution's history.

The exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of the current constitution, which was ratified by voters on Nov. 3, 1970, and went into effect on July 1, 1971.

The exhibit also remembers earlier versions of the constitution, giving guests a brief history of how those versions came about, and were adopted into law.

It addresses how Virginia's Constitution of 1776 birthed the original version of the General Assembly, shows how the Constitution of 1869 shaped the commonwealth's government in the post-Civil War era, and even how the Constitution of 1971 helped right many wrongs from the Constitution of 1902, which instituted segregated schools in Virginia.

People are also reading…

"State constitutions are one of the most essential parts of the social contract. They articulate a way of life and embody fundamentally important ideas about the relationships between people and their government," a news release from the city of Lynchburg says.

"Virginia's Constitutions" will be on display until Jan. 1, 2022 at the Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'We existed, and we're still existing': Randolph College acknowledges its location on Monacan Indian Nation land in first step of major history project

'We existed, and we're still existing': Randolph College acknowledges its location on Monacan Indian Nation land in first step of major history project

On Nov. 16, Randolph College conducted a ceremony highlighting a significant part of local and national history: acknowledging that the land the college sits on historically belonged to the Monacan Indian Nation, the area’s indigenous people now based in Amherst County. It is the first college in the area to do so, according to the spearheaders of the ceremony and related history project.

'This feels like a movie': JF’s Cavalier Theatre takes third state champ title, sweeps acting category

'This feels like a movie': JF’s Cavalier Theatre takes third state champ title, sweeps acting category

Jefferson Forest’s Cavalier Theatre had historic success at this year’s Virginia High School League theater competition on Dec. 11. It was JF’s third state championship win in a row, said Cavalier Theatre director Spencer White – and it was the first time, at least in recent memory, that all four Outstanding Actor awards for individual performers were bestowed upon four actors from the same school.

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians restore and replicate historic mosaics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert