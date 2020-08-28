Lynchburg Public Library to reopen doors to public by appointment only

Beginning Monday, the Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue will reopen its doors to patrons for a limited number of appointments three days a week.

Library Director Beverly Blair said in a video announcement posted on the library's Facebook page that one-hour appointment slots will be available at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with the earliest slot each day reserved for seniors and at-risk patrons.

Up to 20 patrons will be allowed in the library at a time, with 16 appointments for browsing the library, two for adult computer usage and two for youth computer usage. Masks will be required, groups must be limited to no more than five people, and appointments are limited to one person per day.

The library closed its doors to the public in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but has been offering curbside pickup service. The library will continue that service and, beginning Sept. 12, will offer curbside pickup and limited appointments on Saturdays.

For more information or to make an appointment, call the library at (434) 455-6310 or (434) 455-6320.

