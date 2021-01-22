Lynchburg public works addresses trash collection delays, expects two new trucks in late summer

Although some delays in city trash pickup have raised concerns in recent months, Director of Lynchburg Public Works Gaynelle Hart said things are back on track.
A staffing shortage, and equipment and maintenance issues, have caused issues with recent trash collection, and a move to fully automate trash trucks left some much-needed vehicles out of service for weeks at at time.
With an automated truck, the arms on the truck lift and empty trash carts before returning them to the curb, allowing workers to make less contact with other people's trash, an important shift to ensure safety for workers during the pandemic.
Using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, Hart said, the department has ordered two new fully automated trucks, which are expected to arrive in late summer. In the meantime, the department is leasing a trash truck to pick up the slack and will suspend automating vehicles until the two new trucks have arrived.
The leased truck has been in use since early this week, bringing the fleet total to six trucks, and Hart said a seventh truck that has been out of service to be retrofitted for automation will be back in the fleet this week. Two of the six department trucks already are fully automated.
About $800,000 in city CARES Act funds was directed toward the purchase of new knuckle boom trucks for bulk collection and retrofitting garbage trucks. Hart said the two new trucks cost about $200,000 each.
As of Wednesday, Hart said, the department had not experienced any significant delays, and everyone's trash was picked up on the day it was expected. While bulk and brush collection has long been a concern for residents, particularly when pileups seemed to increase at the onset of the pandemic, Hart said the new bulk and brush schedule is going well.
She said the department feels as though it has "caught up, finally," and completed its bulk and brush route throughout the entire city in December and is on track to do so again in January.
At last week's city council meeting, Lynchburg councilors praised the department for its hard work and made it clear they were aware of resident concerns regarding trash pickup.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi thanked the "frontline workers" who were doing their best with the resources at hand and said he looked forward to continuing efforts to stop any issues in the future.
Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder echoed the sentiment and said he was impressed with the hard work of the trash collectors, whom he said he saw doubling down late into the evenings and even on weekends.
"I think because of the pandemic, there is even more trash out and more cleaning up, so they are going through so much," Wilder said. "I want to commend [Hart's] staff for working so hard, especially during a pandemic."
Hart stressed that any delays to trash collection have no connection to the recent overhaul of the payment system and the city's new brush and bulk schedule, both of which kicked off on Oct. 1.
She said the new billing system — which removed the long-used trash cart decal program in favor of a flat monthly fee billed on customer water utility bills — was internally going very smoothly.
Though she said it was natural that some customers are not happy with the new billing system, which did increase the cost for customers, particularly those who used the smaller 32-gallon cart, the department has upgraded more than 2,000 customers to the larger 64-gallon cart for no charge.