Lynchburg public works addresses trash collection delays, expects two new trucks in late summer

As of Wednesday, Hart said, the department had not experienced any significant delays, and everyone's trash was picked up on the day it was expected. While bulk and brush collection has long been a concern for residents, particularly when pileups seemed to increase at the onset of the pandemic, Hart said the new bulk and brush schedule is going well.

She said the department feels as though it has "caught up, finally," and completed its bulk and brush route throughout the entire city in December and is on track to do so again in January.

At last week's city council meeting, Lynchburg councilors praised the department for its hard work and made it clear they were aware of resident concerns regarding trash pickup.

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi thanked the "frontline workers" who were doing their best with the resources at hand and said he looked forward to continuing efforts to stop any issues in the future.

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder echoed the sentiment and said he was impressed with the hard work of the trash collectors, whom he said he saw doubling down late into the evenings and even on weekends.