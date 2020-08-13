Lynchburg receives second round of CARES funding, approves bonus for all city employees

Though CARES Act money cannot be directly used to grant employee bonuses, it can be used to reimburse public safety payroll. On Tuesday, council approved that allocation and freed up about $2.1 million in the general fund to be redirected to employee bonuses.

Prorated based on scheduled hours, the bonuses will be distributed to all 1,200 city employees.

City Manager Bonnie Svrcek pushed hard for the bonuses and said slashing the proposed 3% employee raise from the budget earlier in the year had been incredibly disappointing.

“Our employees … they have been relentless since the middle of March when COVID hit, showing up every day, 24/7, whenever they needed to show up,” Svrcek said. “I believe it is extraordinarily important to recognize them for that work.”

The motion to approve the bonuses was split 6-1, with Vice Mayor Beau Wright opposing. While he emphasized his support of providing bonuses to municipal city employees, he said until it was ensured that city school employees would also be granted a bonus, he would not support the motion.

“I have a deep concern about that disparity,” Wright said.