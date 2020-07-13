Lynchburg-region COVID-19 cases increase by 10, statewide total rises by 972

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 71,642 — an increase of 972 from the 70,670 reported Sunday.
There are 6,765 reported hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 21 over Sunday.
The VDH also reported 1,968 statewide deaths to date as of Monday, an increase of two from Sunday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 71,642 cases consist of 68,814 confirmed cases and 2,828 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — is at 6.8%.
There were 10 new cases in the Central Virginia Health District as of Monday, as the total number climbed to 515 from the 505 cases reported Sunday.
» In Amherst County, there were 40 cases, with no new reported cases since Sunday, three hospitalizations and no deaths.
» In Appomattox County, there were 48 cases, with one new reported case since Sunday, two hospitalizations and no deaths.
» In Bedford County, there were 167 cases, an increase of five from Sunday, with two hospitalizations and four deaths.
» In Campbell County, there were 66 cases, an increase of one from Sunday, with three hospitalizations and one death.
» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 194 cases, an increase of three from Sunday, with six hospitalizations and one death.
» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 25 cases, with no new reported cases since Sunday, no hospitalizations and no deaths.
