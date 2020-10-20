Lynchburg Regional Airport to accept TSA PreCheck application

Residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Lynchburg Regional Airport from Nov. 9-13 at a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center.
Make an appointment online and complete enrollment in-person or as a walk-in at the application center from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Fingerprints also are required during the in-person enrollment session.
The TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.
To learn more about TSA PreCheck, visit the TSA PreCheck page or the TSA PreCheck Frequently Asked Questions page. For more information visit DHS.gov.
