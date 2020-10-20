Lynchburg Regional Airport to accept TSA PreCheck application

Make an appointment online and complete enrollment in-person or as a walk-in at the application center from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Fingerprints also are required during the in-person enrollment session.