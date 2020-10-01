Lynchburg Regional Airport to add back flights as traffic recovers

"The trajectory seemed to be a little bit more aggressive than we initially anticipated," LaGala said. It shows the region and economy are moving again, he said, but it's going to take longer to get back to normal levels. He estimates it will be a year or two before airports are anywhere near where they were pre-pandemic.

Much of the increase comes from the leisure market, which is mainly people eager to visit friends and family, and business travel is not seeing as significant of an increase.

Despite the decrease in flights and passenger loads, LaGala said the airport has not let any of its employees go, and a significant injection of CARES Act funds — more than $6.6 million — means it ended the fiscal year with a surplus.

"I look at it as we’re cautiously optimistic. That's the perfect term for this right now," he said. "Optimistic, but very cautious. There is that other side of concern."

To combat the pandemic, the traditional measures, such as face masks and social distancing, still are in place.