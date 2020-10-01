Lynchburg Regional Airport to add back flights as traffic recovers

American Airlines is expanding its Lynchburg flight schedule after monthly passenger traffic rose more than 900% since its April low.
Down to passenger loads as low as 12.9% in April, meaning the flights were holding just over 12% of their capacity, traffic was back up to about 70% in August, with some 7,582 total passengers carried for the month. That represents a 905% increase in the airport’s monthly airline passenger count compared to its April low of just 837 total passengers.
American’s scheduled seat capacity at the Lynchburg airport in October is just 12.6% less than what was offered in the same month three years ago.
On Oct. 8, Lynchburg Regional Airport will increase its service to four round-trip flights most days, up from the one or two flights daily at the height of the pandemic in April.
Airport Director Andrew LaGala said the airport had one day in April that saw no flights at all.
At its peak before the pandemic, the airport had an average of seven daily departures. Hit hard, April brought staggeringly low numbers — a 94% decline in April boardings during the initial coronavirus outbreak — but as the country slowly began to reopen, LaGala said, the airport started to see incremental increases in traffic.
Currently, American Airlines is the only carrier serving the airport, with flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina.
"The trajectory seemed to be a little bit more aggressive than we initially anticipated," LaGala said. It shows the region and economy are moving again, he said, but it's going to take longer to get back to normal levels. He estimates it will be a year or two before airports are anywhere near where they were pre-pandemic.
Much of the increase comes from the leisure market, which is mainly people eager to visit friends and family, and business travel is not seeing as significant of an increase.
Despite the decrease in flights and passenger loads, LaGala said the airport has not let any of its employees go, and a significant injection of CARES Act funds — more than $6.6 million — means it ended the fiscal year with a surplus.
"I look at it as we’re cautiously optimistic. That's the perfect term for this right now," he said. "Optimistic, but very cautious. There is that other side of concern."
To combat the pandemic, the traditional measures, such as face masks and social distancing, still are in place.
While passenger numbers begin to rebound, the car rentals available through the airport are seeing a similar increase in service. However, as of the end of September, Hertz Car Rentals pulled out of Lynchburg, as it has from many non-hub airports due to the pandemic, LaGala said.
The airport is still served by three other car rental companies — Avis, Budget and National. LaGala said they will be able to meet the demands of riders and will grow as the airport does.
