Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance marks 140 years

In today's society, culture matters and that includes not only community culture but also culture within a business organization.

Christine Kennedy, COO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, says if you're going to spend eight or maybe even 12 hours of your day surrounding yourself with people that aren't your family, it had better be enjoyable.

“It better be meaningful,” she said. “And in a digital world where everybody's online and everyone's distracted, we look for ways to create human connections, and it better be fun for them. It better be worth their time.”

This year, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance commemorates 140 years of navigating business wins and losses, and it's looking back from its humble beginnings to where it has landed today.

The organization that would eventually become the Alliance began in 1883 with a group of business leaders who joined together on Main Street in Lynchburg to organize the area’s very first chamber of commerce.

The Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce began with just 50 members. Dues were set at $10 for individuals and $20 for businesses; adjusted for inflation, that is equivalent to about $540 dollars today, said Ryan Weaks, director of communications and marketing for the Alliance. For the lowest tier of membership, dues are $400 today, he said.

“They needed a central place for businesses to come together and work together and at that time, Lynchburg was huge. We were one of the wealthiest cities in the nation for our size at that time so a lot of manufacturers were here but there wasn't a lot of planning or cohesiveness or working together so they met and decided that they needed some sort of guiding group,” he said.

The chamber’s first office was located at 135 Main Street, a building belonging to the chamber’s first president, James T. Williams.

President William Howard Taft established the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 1912 and the Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce was a founding member. The Virginia Chamber of Commerce was established in 1925 and the local chamber also was a founding member. The goal of a chamber is to help to further the interests of small businesses in a local area. Activities typically range from hosting events to lobbying local representatives to performing charitable works.

Weaks said in the 1910s, the chamber raised $300,000 to build the original Virginian Hotel, which operated from 1913 to 1968.

In 1916, it raised money to buy the land for the Virginia Episcopal School and in 1921, the chamber and Home Economics Association worked to create the Lynchburg Community Chest, which evolved into the United Way of Central Virginia.

In 1951, the chamber raised $20,000 to build Eagle Eyrie Baptist Conference Center, a religious retreat center with a hotel, housing, meeting, and recreation facilities on U.S. 501 and, in 1954, it raised money for the Lynchburg Baseball Club, now known as the Lynchburg Hillcats.

In 1943, the chamber moved to a suite on the 17th floor of the Allied Arts Building, where it stayed until 1964 when it moved its location to Memorial Avenue, where it stayed for more than 50 years.

Weaks said the chamber changed its name to the Greater Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce in 1969 to demonstrate it served the entire Central Virginia area.

In 1985, the chamber created the Team 2000 Task Force, which eventually evolved into the Region 2000 program. The chamber’s Technical Education Task Force also lobbied the Virginia General Assembly for the creation of the Center for Advanced Engineering and Research to teach engineering programs to undergraduate students at Lynchburg College; the program eventually moved to Central Virginia Community College.

In 2000, the organization changed its name to the Lynchburg Regional Chamber of Commerce to reflect its regional membership and priorities. The chamber also formed the Committee to Advance the TransDominion Express and secured $9.3 million from the General Assembly to begin statewide passenger rail service.

In December 2013, the city's tourism board met for the last time, as Lynchburg prepared to end a long-term management agreement with the chamber and pivot to having its own internal tourism department instead. Today, promoting the city as a place to visit — and a place to stay — falls under the purview of Lynchburg Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

In January 2016, the Alliance combined the business and economic development resources of the Lynchburg Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Region 2000 Business and Economic Alliance into the new Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance known today. Later that year, it moved into its current location at Lucado Place.

Weaks said among other wins, the Alliance is most recently proud of its efforts with the proposed redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center. The training center is located in Amherst County on 350 acres of land overlooking the James River and downtown Lynchburg. The site, which closed in July 2020, at one time employed more than 1,600 people. The redevelopment plan aims to help potential developers reimagine the future of the property, avoid social and economic challenges for the region, avoid leaving a potentially blighted area and identify the best use of the training center to set up the site and region for economic prosperity.

Kennedy was first exposed to the chamber in 1999 when she went through the Leadership Lynchburg program, which she now runs and which has won national awards.

She loved what the chamber was doing and decided to become an ambassador, seeing it as a great way to connect with businesses and engage with the community.

“I found my heart for nonprofit work in the economic development and community development space,” she said.

Around that time, the chamber was undergoing some reorganization and the former president, Rex Hammond, offered her a job to overhaul their Leadership Lynchburg program in 2000.

She said she has been fortunate enough to be engaged in significant projects the organization has been involved with throughout the years things such as serving on the committee to advance the TransDominion Express, which was the coalition that helped get Amtrak service to Washington D.C.

She said the Alliance is always thinking of what it can do better and differently for the betterment of the region.

“I think evolution is part of our DNA,” she said “We embrace, and in many cases, initiate change so that we can increase our effectiveness and impact. I think as long as you have leaders willing to roll up their sleeves and sit at the table and ask hard questions and not be afraid to do things differently, you're going to see organizations like the Alliance thrive.”

In a society of instant gratification, Kennedy said the Alliance has its eyes on the long game and the work it does today will impact generations to come.

“So, for us, it's not only evolving and being agile, but having the patience to look for the small wins along the way to the big ones,” she said.

She referenced the work with CVTC as an example of this, adding the Alliance had to chisel away to get a study done for the highest and best use of the property.

The outstanding bonds on the property were paid off as of Dec. 14.

The debt on the CVTC site in Madison Heights, a medical facility with more than a century of history that shuttered in 2020, was paid off using $25 million in state general funds Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, secured during last year’s General Assembly session.

She said the Alliance will continue working towards adding a northeast connection for the Lynchburg Regional Airport to create increased capacity.

“Our business community is asking for increased air service options so we've been working closely with the airport on that and obviously COVID didn't help our momentum. The airlines weren't doing any expansion at that point. But that's still on our list for things to improve,” she said.

She said the next big project they are embarking on is a workforce development roadmap that will create short- and long-term initiatives to fill the talent pipeline in the region.

Kennedy said there's no other organization in the community that can put 350 business people in a room all with a sole objective, which in the Alliance’s case, is to helping individuals and the region thrive.

“Our work is important. Our work is the long game but our work is also day to day,” she said.

Laverne Brown, member specialist with the Alliance, has been with the organization for 25 years and said she’s stayed so long because she has gained so much satisfaction with serving members — about 775 of them today.

“It's a good opportunity for them to be able to network, meet other business leaders and not only just business leaders, but other corporations and small business, that all work together for a common goal,” she said.

Being a regional organization, Brown said it provides a louder voice at the state and national level.

“And now that we’ve got the Small Business Development Center that's under the umbrella of the Alliance, we are almost like a one-stop operation that can not only serve service members, but even businesses and entrepreneurs that are trying to start up,” she said, referring to the organization that works with small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“I know we will always be a staple in the Lynchburg region because of the services we provide.

During widespread shutdowns in 2020 from COVID-19, the Alliance held weekly virtual meetings on Wednesdays to provide a briefing to members in real time with health department, state government and business leaders who gave updates as situations continued to change on a daily basis.

“I think during COVID we certainly were agile enough to immediately create a virtual platform for our members to talk and to learn and to ask questions. And that's just it, you’ve got to be ready at any given moment to respond, not react, but to respond to the needs of your community. I think that's what the Alliance does,” Kennedy said.

At the end of the day, the Alliance knows how it roll up its sleeves and get the work done but its staff has a definite lightheartedness.

“It’s vital to have human connections, we need it,” she said. “Studies show that your happiness goes up exponentially if you have quality human connection. And that's what we provide.”