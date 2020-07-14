Lynchburg region's reported coronavirus case total rises by 6; state total passes 72,000

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 72,443 — an increase of 801 from the 71,642 reported Monday.
There are 6,817 reported hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 52 over Monday. The VDH reported 1,977 statewide deaths to date as of Tuesday, an increase of nine from Monday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 72,443 cases consist of 69,910 confirmed cases and 2,833 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stands at 6.9%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24.
