Lynchburg region's reported coronavirus case total rises by 6; state total passes 72,000
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 72,443 — an increase of 801 from the 71,642 reported Monday.

There are 6,817 reported hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 52 over Monday. The VDH reported 1,977 statewide deaths to date as of Tuesday, an increase of nine from Monday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The 72,443 cases consist of 69,910 confirmed cases and 2,833 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stands at 6.9%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24.

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District as of Tuesday rose by six to 521, up from the 515 cases reported Monday.

» In Amherst County, there were 40 cases, with no new reported cases since Monday and with three hospitalizations and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 48 cases, with no new reported cases since Monday, two hospitalizations and no deaths.

» In Bedford County, there were 170 cases, an increase of three from Monday, with two hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 70 cases, an increase of four from Monday, with three hospitalizations and one death.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 193 cases, a decrease of one from Monday, with six hospitalizations and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 25 cases, with no new reported cases since Monday, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

