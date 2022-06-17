Lynchburg Registrar's office to host voting equipment demonstration

The Lynchburg Registrar's Office announced via news release on Friday it will host a demonstration of voting equipment at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23.

The demonstration, scheduled to take place at the GLTC Transfer Station at 800 Kemper Street, will show off how the registrar's office tabulates votes on election night, as the November 2022 midterm elections draw closer.

According to the news release, the registrar's office will show off a new updated voting tabulation equipment for this year.

The demonstration will take place in the second floor conference room of the GLTC Transfer Station on Thursday.

For more information, contact the Director of Elections and General Registrar Christine Gibbons at (434) 477-5996, or on the City of Lynchburg's website at lynchburgva.gov/registrars-office.

