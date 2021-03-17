Lynchburg releases statement on LGBTQ inclusion, promises more training for city employees

The City of Lynchburg this week released a statement promising renewed diversity and inclusion training for all city employees after some Lynchburg residents raised concerns recently about the treatment of the city's LGBTQ population by city employees.
Specifically, those concerns came from transgender members of the Lynchburg community who seek assurance they will be afforded equal access to city services, despite comments made by a city employee on social media.
On Jan. 26, Lynchburg Fire Capt. Marty Misjuns posted multiple cartoons on his Facebook page that included caricaturized illustrations of transgender women and leaned heavily on stereotypes. One panel showed an illustration of what appears to be a partially clothed man, holding a video camera, walking into a women's restroom and claiming to be transgender.
Misjuns captioned the post, "#BidenErasedWomen - Coming to your daughters high school locker room in the near future."
On the Facebook page, he identifies himself as a "public figure" and as the Ward I chair of the Lynchburg City Republican Committee. The page is not run as a part of his fire department duties. It is open to public view and is separate from his other, personal Facebook page.
Misjuns has defended his posts and comments as him exercising his First Amendment rights. In an email to The News & Advance on Wednesday, Misjuns said this was "nothing more than a free speech issue."
Michael Kittinger, board chair of the Lynchburg-based LGBTQ advocacy group Hill City Pride, said the LGBTQ community is already marginalized, and the trans community even more so.
"When you see posts like that, that are hurtful, that are untrue, it makes it difficult for people to trust people in authority and power," Kittinger said. "The trans community already has issues with that, but this only compounds those concerns."
In a statement released Monday, Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka sought to address this conversation and promised "reinvigorated" efforts to improve and build on "the inclusive culture" of the city. Among efforts to expand its internal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, he said the city has contracted with the nonprofit Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities to train its workforce.
Wodicka said this training would include LGBTQ+ inclusion and would impact all city employees.
While Wodicka's statement did not specifically reference Misjuns' posts, it followed a meeting of city leadership with Hill City Pride and Refuge, another Lynchburg-area organization that advocates for LGBTQ individuals.
Hill City Pride condemned Misjuns' original post as "transphobic images" in a Jan. 29 Facebook post, and called for the meeting and a public statement from the city.
"It’s not a First Amendment issue that we have a problem with, it’s the fact that he’s posting this on a public figure page," said Kittinger.
The meeting was organized in early February. Among those in attendance were Wodicka, Mayor MaryJane Dolan, Vice Mayor Beau Wright, Fire Chief Greg Wormser, transgender members of the community and other LGBTQ allies, according to Kittinger.
Following the city's statement Monday, Misjuns posted an online petition to Facebook late Monday night calling for Dolan to either "denounce cancel culture" or resign.
In the text of his petition, he voiced concerns that allowing transgender people to use bathrooms of their choice would "permit easy access for predators" and pose "unnecessary risk" to women and children.
In the petition, Misjuns said he will "selflessly serve every member of our community, regardless of their background, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or preferences, gender, gender identity, skin color, and so on."
He also said he made his post "off duty, out of uniform, and in accordance with the rights guaranteed to first responders" under Virginia law.
In his email to The News & Advance, he said he welcomes more diversity training and wants to see the city place more emphasis on workers who "have been left behind for the last decade," specifically veterans.
"There is also nothing about my personal views about what is sinful and what is not that would impact the way I treat someone, at any time," Misjuns wrote.
His online petition also claims Dolan "demanded action from city staff in order to satisfy the far-left activist group stating that I intended to do harm to the transgender community with my speech — and this intimidation violates my rights."
Dolan declined to comment Tuesday on the petition and said she had not had the chance to look at it closely. Regarding the conversations with Hill City Pride, Dolan said she is "adamant" and feels very strongly "that every person has value, and deserves to be treated with respect and inclusion."
Monday's statement from Wodicka came four weeks after the city's initial meeting with the organization, and in the lull that followed, some members of Refuge and Hill City Pride expressed concerns about the wait time for a response.
Following Wodicka's statement Monday, Kittinger said he was happy the city was pursuing further diversity training, and even if he wished the statement came sooner after the inciting incident, he felt it was a productive conversation and the first of a dialogue with the city that he hopes to continue.
Wodicka said the city's meeting with Hill City Pride and Refuge was a "reflective conversation" where city leadership was able to listen to the experiences of transgender community members.
In interviews with The News & Advance, both Wodicka and Wormser would not discuss whether any disciplinary actions will be taken and said they are not permitted to speak publicly on personnel matters.
For some in the Lynchburg community, this conversation represents more than just hypothetical scenarios. It reflects fears that impact lives, like that of Onna McKlennon, a local transgender woman who said she wants to make her experience, and that of other trans members of the community, "real" to those who would brandish transphobic beliefs against them.
She said transphobic perspectives and posts likely come from a lack of knowledge and feels as though transgender people are often used as political pawns, both locally and nationally.
"That needs to stop," she said. "We're talking about real people."
McKlennon said she was present at the meeting between the city, Hill City Pride and Refuge, and spoke about her experience along with Tyler Milton, who is nonbinary and has lived in Lynchburg for the past nine years.
Milton, who uses he/him pronouns, said the conversation with the city revealed "a lot of work to be done," but also felt there was "energy for movement," though the delay of weeks that followed before the city released a statement cast some of his hopes into doubt.
A statement isn't enough — action needs to be there to back it up, he said.
"I wish there was no tolerance for transphobia from the top down," Milton said.
He said since he came out to himself as nonbinary about a year ago and developed his gender identity, he has felt more "unsafe" in Lynchburg — so much so that he plans to move over the summer.
"I feel that I am, now more than ever, so often in a state of hyper-vigilance," Milton said. "I am constantly aware of how my identities, how transphobia and homophobia, could bring something upon me."
McKlennon said these conversations bring up concerns about city services and fears that transgender people will not receive equal treatment from first responders or emergency services. She said she does not want to make assumptions about all members of public safety, but that these posts have raised red flags.
Wodicka said no one in the city should have to worry about not receiving equal treatment, and that if any allegation were to occur, it would be investigated and corrected.
Wormser also said he hopes to continue a dialogue with these organizations, said the department promotes inclusivity, and that "as public servants," they support "all and everyone."
Looking to the future, McKlennon said she wants to help people build informed opinions and stressed that despite some people wielding ignorance against the trans community, she will continue approaching them with love and compassion.
"I think that's the level we need to be working from," she said. "I hope people will take that seriously."