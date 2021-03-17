Lynchburg releases statement on LGBTQ inclusion, promises more training for city employees

A statement isn't enough — action needs to be there to back it up, he said.

"I wish there was no tolerance for transphobia from the top down," Milton said.

He said since he came out to himself as nonbinary about a year ago and developed his gender identity, he has felt more "unsafe" in Lynchburg — so much so that he plans to move over the summer.

"I feel that I am, now more than ever, so often in a state of hyper-vigilance," Milton said. "I am constantly aware of how my identities, how transphobia and homophobia, could bring something upon me."

McKlennon said these conversations bring up concerns about city services and fears that transgender people will not receive equal treatment from first responders or emergency services. She said she does not want to make assumptions about all members of public safety, but that these posts have raised red flags.

Wodicka said no one in the city should have to worry about not receiving equal treatment, and that if any allegation were to occur, it would be investigated and corrected.

Wormser also said he hopes to continue a dialogue with these organizations, said the department promotes inclusivity, and that "as public servants," they support "all and everyone."