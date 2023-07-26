In a meeting deemed ‘phony’ by its own party’s chair, nearly 40 members of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee voted Monday night to rescind a censure of the city’s vice mayor. Yet in doing so, the fracture that has ripped through the local party since November was highlighted again.

The events of Monday night transpired in stark contrast to the results of November’s election, which saw the Republican Party of Lynchburg running in near lockstep to deliver the first GOP majority on Lynchburg City Council in a number of years.

With dueling meetings happening just blocks apart in Lynchburg, Republicans at the Miller Center on Grove Street voted 39-0 with one abstention — Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi — to rescind the censure the LRCC’s executive committee issued to the vice mayor just three weeks ago.

Faraldi was censured on July 3 by the executive committee, which cited a slew of complaints of the vice mayor’s behavior since the Republican majority took over.

The censure accused Faraldi of committing a “perceived abuse of power” by asking a law enforcement officer to spy on Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson the night of the Feb. 14 meeting, which was the night when Mayor Stephanie Reed claims Helgeson was captured on microphone calling her the “stupidest person I’ve ever seen.”

Continuing on, the executive committee later accused Faraldi of disparaging the committee in council meetings and in the media; betraying the trust of the party and its members by “working with media” against the other Republicans; abusing his office by retaliating against At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns to “advance a personal agenda;” blocking Misjuns’ controversial workplace resolution debate; and refusing to communicate with his entire Republican caucus while “promoting division in the public eye.”

Ahead of Monday night’s events, LRCC Chair Veronica Bratton was adamant in an interview with Lynchburg’s WLNI radio station on Monday the meeting at the Miller Center was illegitimate and the only authorized committee meeting would happen down the road at Love & Truth Community Church, where the party was set to host U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, and the Lynchburg Peacemakers organization for a community conversation on crime.

Despite the chair’s stance, there was very little debate over the legitimacy of the meeting for those at the Miller Center.

The party appointed a temporary chair to run the meeting and a temporary secretary to take minutes; the members conducted the vote to rescind the censure, and subsequently adjourned after reviewing the minutes.

Eric Harrison, the husband of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison, who was appointed to serve as temporary chair over Monday night’s proceedings at the Miller Center, said, “We believe that this meeting was legitimate.

“The bylaws have been reviewed, there have been consultations with counsel from the Republican Party of Virginia, we had a concerted number of people present here this evening.”

Harrison said one-third of the party’s membership represents a quorum, which is required to call a meeting. And that the list of signatures of the members was provided to the chairwoman.

However, in an email sent by the LRCC to its members on Friday, the party said Faraldi’s petition was “reviewed and does not meet the threshold required by LRCC bylaws to call a special meeting,” adding he was in violation of the party’s rules of procedure.

Bratton told WLNI that some of the signatures gathered to call the meeting were not “valid membership signatures.”

Yet Harrison said after Monday’s meeting, “To the extent that that issue is one that there needs to be further debate or discussion about, we’re confident that ultimately that will be decided that this was a properly called meeting.”

After the vote to rescind the censure, Faraldi had few words, telling The News & Advance “the meeting speaks for itself.”

For a meeting deemed illegitimate by the party’s chair, the show of support for rescinding the censure from local elected Republicans was strong. In attendance Tuesday night at the Miller Center were State Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg; Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg; Lynchburg officials Mayor Stephanie Reed; Sheriff Donald Sloan and Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

After the meeting was over, Eric Harrison said the “message that was sent” on Monday was “there are proper procedures for doing these sorts of things and the committee needs to speak on these issues,” referring to the fact that a smaller group of the LRCC — the eight-person executive committee — issued the censure of Faraldi, not the entire Republican’s committee.

Asked if he thinks there could be backlash or discipline from the party for those in attendance or even for himself in leading the meeting, Harrison said he doesn’t see that coming.

“This is really just a disagreement over the rules of the party. ...We’re confident that this was a duly constituted meeting. I’m also confident that, if for some reason, that was determined to be incorrect, what we have done is not anything that would subject anyone to any party discipline or anything like that,” he added.

As for what’s next for the party, Bratton wrote in an email to party members that Faraldi would have an opportunity to be heard on the censure during an upcoming business meeting.

An assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Campbell County by trade, Harrison served as an intermediary of sorts on Monday, saying after the meeting, “I think there are those who will not want to acknowledge what transpired here this evening. But I’m really hopeful ... that tonight will put an end to this chapter, that we can move forward from this.”

“You move forward the same way you always do when you have sort of inner-family squabbles,” Harrison later added. “You forgive and you just move on.”