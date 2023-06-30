A member of the Lynchburg City Republican Committee is weighing issuing a censure of the city’s vice mayor from the organization’s executive committee in the fallout of Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, according to text messages obtained by The News & Advance.

Chair of the LRCC Veronica Bratton told The News & Advance “the verdict is still out” on whether the committee will offer a censure of the vice mayor, but acknowledged members of the executive committee have discussed the option in the text thread.

“People are allowed to vent and express their frustrations and it should never be leaked to any one outside of a private thread,” the chair added about the text thread, in which one executive committee member said a censure is “certainly in order.”

The threat of censure stems from Tuesday night’s city council meeting, where the body was set to discuss a resolution by At-large City Councilor Martin Misjuns to “promote merit, excellence and opportunity” in city government.

Late into the meeting, Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, in the midst of a schools budget discussion, put forward a motion to approve amending the budget and adjourn the body’s meeting promptly after. The adjournment was set to come immediately prior to a discussion on the resolution.

The motion was met with stiff debate from Misjuns and Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson, however the body voted 5-2 to approve the amendment and adjourn the meeting.

According to the text messages, the focus of the censure appears to be around Faraldi’s statement Tuesday night that Misjuns was “downright disrespectful” to city staff, and that he was retaliating against Misjuns for his actions toward employees.

One member of the executive committee wrote that with Faraldi’s “self-admitted retaliatory tirade” against Misjuns, Faraldi “prioritized his personal vendetta against Marty [Misjuns] over passing a good conservative policy. And he further publicized the division in our Republican majority on council.”

The same member also said the “last time we discussed a censure of Faraldi we ended up sending a letter to all 5 Republican councilmembers instead with the mutually agreed upon understanding that next time he crosses the line we censure as an [executive board].”

The member added he believes it’s time to “make good on our agreement and do it.”

Bratton said her preference is for a censure not to happen. Rather, she prefers the five Republicans on council “get along and not have these public disagreements,” but said it’s not up to her how much “support is drummed up.”

On Thursday, Faraldi responded to the potential censure, saying, “It’s disappointing certain members of the executive committee are allegedly on the record for trying to put their thumb on the scale and are hindering our ability to effectively govern the city.

“Ultimately, I do not represent the executive board; I represent and beholding to the conservative values and voters of Ward IV and city at large. Finally, let’s not forget that the action ‘in question’ received support from the majority of Republican on council,” the vice mayor added.