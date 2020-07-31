Lynchburg resident advocates for police reform

Consuela Mosley wants respect.

Following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protests and rallies calling for reform have been organized in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, and Mosley has been marching.

Mosley, 48, is a Lynchburg resident who said she is a survivor of police brutality and wants to advocate for those in the Lynchburg community who have shared her experience.

“Black lives matter,” Mosley said. “We want the same respect as any other race.”

Mosley said she has been attending community listening sessions the Lynchburg Police Department organized in response to local protests, calls for reform and demands to end racial inequities in law enforcement. At the sessions, which began earlier this month, community members are invited to share their individual concerns and have conversations with police.

Mosley has used these sessions as an opportunity to share her experience with police in 2009. Mosley said she was involved in a disagreement which, she said, escalated and unnecessary force was used.